LONDON Oct 16 A key European market for
financing banks and companies fears the United States will use
its political clout to push through ill-suited global rules to
cut the potential risk of fire sales in assets used to back
transactions.
New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said
earlier this month the $5 trillion U.S. market for repurchase
agreements or repos must work harder to cut risks or it may face
intervention.
Repos are short-term loans in return for collateral, such as
government or corporate bonds, and are key element of day-to-day
financing in the economy.
The Fed has suggested a "resolution authority" to scoop up
collateral held by a struggling or bust broker to avoid a fire
sale of bonds that could disrupt markets.
"I worry that a mainly American problem is being exported,
and that this could itself have a destabilising effect,"
Godfried De Vidts, chairman of the European Repo Council, part
of the International Capital Markets Association, told Reuters.
Industry officials, speaking at the annual European Repo
Council conference on Wednesday, said a "one size fits all" rule
would not work in Europe's 6 trillion euro repo market.
"The structure of the market in Europe is completely
different so we are not subject to the same concentration of
risk of fire sales," said Richard Comotto, author of the
European Repo Council's market surveys.
The Financial Stability Board, which coordinates global
regulation for the G20 group of leading economies, proposed new
rules for making the repo market safer in August.
It stopped short of proposing changes to the market's
structure but one FSB member signalled the draft rules may not
be the end of the story given the U.S. fire sales concerns.
"I think particularly in the U.S. there may be more
regulatory initiatives in that area," David Rule, a UK regulator
who chairs the FSB's repo market group, told the meeting.
A "resolution authority" could buy the collateral from a
bust broker, hold it and sell the assets over time to avoid fire
sales, with losses or gains passed on to whoever held the
original positions.
De Vidts said more thought was needed.
"Should there be a resolution authority for repo? Would
central banks guarantee the general price for the collateral
fund in the resolution authority? I don't think they are ready
to do that. Simply collecting together the collateral does not
prevent its price from going down," De Vidts said.