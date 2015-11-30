PARIS Nov 30 French luxury goods company LVMH has agreed to take a minority stake in Italian jeweller Repossi, the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The two companies have decided to team up in order to enable Repossi to develop its distribution network whilst benefitting from LVMH's managerial know-how, they said.

They did not disclose any financial details for the transaction.

The stake purchase in Repossi, which was founded in 1920 in Turin, is LVMH's latest inroad in Italy after the French group bought the Bulgari family's 50 percent stake in the Rome-based jeweller for 1.87 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2011. ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Louise Heavens)