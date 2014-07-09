By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK, July 9
NEW YORK, July 9 Payment processing company
First Data Corp on Tuesday repriced more than $5
billion in loans by 50bp, saving over $25 million in annual
interest payments.
One of the most popular trades last year in the
institutional loan market, repricings have been relatively
dormant with this year's volumes running at half of that
realized for the same time period last year. The First Data
trade, however, may not necessarily herald a resurgence in
repricing activity.
The appetite for opportunistic repricing represented only 14
percent of the market during the first half of the year,
compared to 22 percent for the same period in 2013, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data. Bankers instead have been showing
investors other types of deals, including those from new
borrowers.
"The pipeline is more weighted towards new credits," said
Sarang Gadkari, head of U.S. Leveraged Finance at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch. "It's effectively an opportunity to put
money to work with issuers the market has not seen."
Repricings, which have the sole purpose of lowering interest
costs without making other changes in lending terms, have been
mostly replaced with acquisition-related financings with this
loan category surging to 30 percent from 17 percent of new
issuance, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"Repricings typically occur when there is a lack of new
supply," said Jon DeSimone, managing director at Sankaty
Advisors. "So as retail investors retreat and the new issue
collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market tries to run ahead
of amortizing CLOs, we are seeing a better demand-supply dynamic
which has helped push back repricing attempts."
The repricing slowdown coincides with retail investors
pulling a net $6 billion from loan funds since April.
FIRST DATA DEAL
First Data successfully lowered the pricing on its $4.25
billion term loan due March 2018 and $1.008 billion term loan
due September 2018. The transaction lowers the spread on the
term loans to LIB+350 from LIB+400. Credit Suisse leads the
deal.
Until the First Data deal surfaced, the market had not seen
any successful repricing attempts since April. The withdrawal of
retail buyers put CLO managers, who have helped raise over $35
billion in new vehicles during the second quarter, in the
driver's seat when evaluating loan deals.
Whereas retail loan funds have more flexibility in buying
loans, CLO managers are subject to a number of structural tests
built into their vehicles that spur pushback on aggressive
repricings.
"CLOs have return and technical constraints that help create
a floor on acceptable leveraged loan pricing," said John Fraser,
managing partner at 3i Debt Management. "Otherwise it is very
difficult to make the CLO equity arbitrage work."
The First Data repricing deal may also be an anomaly,
several portfolio managers point out. Investors, led by current
majority owner KKR & Co LP, injected $3.5 billion of new
equity into the company in June, allowing First Data to reduce
its debt load and improve credit metrics. Maturities were not
extended as part of the repricing effort, allowing CLOs facing
loan maturity tests to hang onto their holdings without being
forced into a sale and ensure broad investor participation in
the deal.
"First Data is a well-followed name that may not be a good
proxy for more repricings," said Scott Baskind, managing
director at Invesco. "The company changed its capital structure
as a prelude to this transaction unlike most repricing
attempts."
The question of whether First Data ushers in a new repricing
wave could be answered soon. Springer Science, which is owned by
private equity firm BC Partners, announced on Wednesday an
attempt to reprice the dollar and euro portion of its buyout
loans originally priced last year.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lee.)
(Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon Methven)