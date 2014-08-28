(Corrects headline and first paragraph to one study, not two
studies)
Aug 27 Repros Therapeutics Inc said its
experimental drug to treat low testosterone was superior to a
leading marketed gel and a placebo in the first of two identical
studies.
Patients who were given the drug, Androxal, experienced
superiority in sperm concentration compared with those who used
Abbvie Inc's AndroGel, said the company. The company
said the proportion of subjects responding to Androxal were
greater than the proportion responding to both the approved
topical gel and placebo.
The results of the second study have not yet been released.
In July, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended
sperm concentration and responder rates as important parameters
for assessing the drug's approval.
Androxal is being developed as an oral therapy to treat men
of reproductive age with low testosterone.
The company said it believes it can submit an application
for FDA approval by the end of the year.
Other testosterone products in the market for the condition
include Endo International Plc's Aveed, an injection
and Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp's Natesto, a nasal gel.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)