* FDA may update status on drug to "partial clinical hold"
* Co to submit the study design in a few days
July 16 Repros Therapeutics Inc said it
will submit to regulators in the next few days a design for a
mid-stage trial of an oral version of its tumor drug, Proellex,
that could lead to a partial lift of a clinical hold.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked Repros in May to
submit safety data from a completed mid-stage trial on the drug.
The FDA put a clinical hold on oral Proellex in
2009 due to liver toxicity issues associated with high doses.
In the planned mid-stage trial, doses of 6 and 12 mg will be
tested using accepted pain endpoints, the company said in a
statement.
Repros is testing Proellex to treat symptoms of uterine
fibroids, or non-cancerous tumors in the womb, and
endometriosis, a disorder that can lead to infertility in women.
Shares in the Woodlands, Texas-based company were up 5
percent at $8.50 on the Nasdaq.