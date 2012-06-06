By Carlos Ruano
| MADRID, June 6
MADRID, June 6 Spain's ruling People's Party
(PP) made proposals on Wednesday to protect oil company Repsol
from opportunistic takeover bids, following steep falls
in the company's share price after the expropriation of its
Argentine unit YPF.
The PP proposed to the Spanish senate an amendment to
current laws making it obligatory for public acquisition offers
for companies to include a report from an independent expert
detailing valuation methods to guarantee a fair price in
exceptional circumstances.
Exceptional circumstances would include the takeover target
being subject to expropriations, confiscations or other events
that could significantly change the firm's value in the two
years before a takeover, the proposal said.
When an offer is made on a company, Spain's stock market
regulator will be able to lengthen the administrative process as
necessary and demand documents and information showing a fair
price has been offered, the amendment said.
The ruling centre-right party has an absolute majority in
parliament, meaning the proposals are assured passage in the
PP-led congress.
Repsol's share price has almost halved since the beginning
of the year, when tensions first arose between the company and
Argentina over YPF, which Repsol held 57 percent of before the
expropriation.
The PP also proposed an amendment to bring back a limit on
voting rights, previously overturned by the former socialist
government.
Any change in the law would particularly affect ACS
, the main shareholder in energy company Iberdrola
. ACS is currently fighting a legal battle with
Iberdrola for voting rights linked to the 14.85 percent of the
company it owns.
Iberdrola has kept ACS' votes limited to 10 percent and has
received backing from several courts denying ACS representation
on the board.
The PP proposed any restriction on voting rights should not
apply after a takeover involving at least 70 percent of capital.