MADRID, April 17 Spain's Repsol will
seek international arbitration to seek quick compensation over
the takeover of its Argentine unit YPF, the company's
chairman Antonio Brufau said in a news conference on Tuesday.
The mechanisms used by Argentina's government to expropriate
YPF seems to indicate that it want the control of the company
without launching a takeover bid, Brufau added, saying Repsol
had received lots of international interest in participating in
YPF.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing
by Julien Toyer)