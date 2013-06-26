MADRID, June 26 The board of Spanish oil major Repsol said it unanimously rejected on Wednesday a non-cash compensation offer worth $5 billion from Argentina over the expropriation of its majority stake in energy firm YPF .

In a statement, Repsol's board said the offer, which included a 47 percent stake in a joint company to invest in a small part of Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale field, does not reflect the value of the loss. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Carlos Ruano)