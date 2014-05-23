MADRID May 23 Spanish oil major Repsol on Friday said it had completed the sale of all its assets in Argentina after the sale of the remaining Argentine bonds it held, with a nominal value of $117.36 million, to JP Morgan Securities.

The firm has obtained a total $5 billion in compensation for the nationalization of its majority stake in YPF In 2012, it said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator.

Repsol also said it had sold the 0.48 percent stake of YPF that it still owned following the sale of a 11.86 percent earlier this month. It obtained a total $1.31 billion from the two placements, it said. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)