MOSCOW Dec 20 Spanish oil major Repsol
said on Tuesday it may sell the 10 percent stake it
bought back from Sacyr to a trade or financial investor
but would not offer it to retail investors.
Speaking in Moscow, Repsol chairman Antonio Brufau said
Repsol might consider selling the stake "but not to the retail
market".
Brufau said Repsol had bought back the stake at a 5 percent
discount to Monday's closing price, enabling struggling
construction group Sacyr to refinance 4.9 billion euros in debts
that fall due on Wednesday.
