MADRID, March 26 Repsol Chairman
Antonio Brufau is expected to hand over all executive powers to
his number two Josu Jon Imaz in April, the Spanish oil group
said on Thursday, as he takes a step back following a decade at
the helm.
Repsol's board is expected to agree on April 30 that
executive functions be handed to the chief executive, the firm
said in a filing with the stock market regulator.
Even after naming Imaz as CEO last April, the group retained
a structure in which Brufau oversaw control of finances and
communication, though he had already started to hand over some
executive powers.
Brufau has led Repsol through a turbulent period including
the seizure of its YPF unit by Argentina in 2012 for
instance.
Shares were little changed, trading at 17.440 euros at 1240
GMT versus a flat European energy sector index.
The company said earlier on Thursday it would ask
shareholders to re-elect Brufau as chairman, in a non-executive
capacity, at a meeting also due on April 30.
Imaz, a former Basque politician who holds a PhD in chemical
science, was hired by Brufau in 2008 and promoted by him in 2014
to a new chief executive post. That put him in charge of
day-to-day management at the company, although his boss kept
control over strategy and finances.
Imaz steered one of Repsol's most recent major ventures, the
$13 billion takeover of Canada's Talisman.
