Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
MADRID, April 16 Any forced takeover of YPF, the Argentine unit of Spanish oil major Repsol, would send a very negative signal to investors in Argentina and seriously harm the country's business environment, the European Commission said on Monday.
"A forced takeover by the Argentinian Government would give a very negative signal to investors, national and international, and could seriously harm the business environment in Argentina," said the spokesman for EU trade, John Clancy.
"We hope that the discussions between the Argentine government and business would lead to a shared solution satisfactory to all." (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.