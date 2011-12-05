MADRID Dec 5 Spanish oil company Repsol mandated JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Citi, BBVA , Caixabank and BNP Paribas to arrange a call with investors at 0930 GMT, ahead of a possible euro-denominated debt issue, Thomson Reuters service IFR reported on Monday.

Repsol had about 3 billion euros ($4.0 billion) net debt at end-September, excluding debt associated with its Gas Natural Fenosa affiliate.

The call to the lead banks was arranged by Repsol Finance International, IFR said. ($1 = 0.7446 euro) (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave; Editing by Dan Lalor)