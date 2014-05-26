MADRID May 26 Spanish oil major Repsol
plans to seek board approval on Wednesday to distribute 1.3
billion euros ($1.8 billion) to shareholders in the form of a
one-euro-per-share special dividend, the El Pais newspaper
reported on Monday, without citing sources.
Repsol declined to comment.
The company has raised over $6 billion in recent weeks after
selling Argentine bonds and its remaining stake in YPF
, completing its exit from the country following the
2012 expropriation of a majority stake in YPF.
This month Repsol said it would use funds to buy exploration
and production assets but also left the door open to paying a
special dividend or buying back its own stock.
Its monthly board meeting is on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jason Neely)