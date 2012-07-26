MADRID, July 26 Spanish oil major Repsol
posted on Thursday a 27 percent rise in second-quarter
adjusted net profit from a year ago, thanks to higher output
from Libya and Brazil and beating forecasts.
Net profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory costs
(CCS adjusted net) reached 481 million euros ($583
million)between April and June from a year ago, Repsol said on
Thursday, beating a forecast for 400 to 449 million in a Reuters
poll.
The figure does not include Repsol's majority stake in
energy company YPF which was taken over by the
Argentine government in April.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)