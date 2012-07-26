* Q2 CCS adjusted net profit 481 mln euros vs 429 mln in
* Q2 CCS adjusted EBIT 936 mln euros vs 938 mln in poll
* Results include 38 mln euro charge against loss of YPF
* Higher output in Libya, Bolivia start-up boosts upstream
MADRID, July 26 Spain's Repsol posted a
stronger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday
supported by higher output from Libya which helped compensate
for the oil major's loss of its YPF energy business in
Argentina.
Repsol's majority stake in YPF was taken over by the
Argentine government in April, forcing the company to re-think
its strategy to compensate for the loss of a big cash
contributor and ensure future funding for its exploration
projects.
The company has said it will sell assets -- including its
liquefied natural gas assets in Canada, Peru and Trinidad and
Tobago -- in a move to invest 19 billion euros ($23.03
billion)over the next four years to boost production.
Repsol's upstream division, including exploration and
production, drove a 27 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit, compensating for a weaker year-on-year performance from
its downstream business as Spain's economic recession deepened.
Net profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory costs
(CCS adjusted net) reached 481 million euros between April and
June up 27 percent from a year ago, Repsol said on Thursday,
beating the top-end forecast for 449 million in a Reuters poll.
Profit was also boosted by the start-up of the first phase
of the Margarita gas field in Bolivia, which drove a 12.1
percent rise in gas realisation prices.
Repsol, whose shares have dropped 52 percent this year due
to the turmoil in Argentina, said its clean net profit fell 44.6
percent to 274 million euros in the second quarter, reflecting a
lower inventory value due to falling oil prices.
Results also included a 38 million euro charge against the
loss of its stake in YPF, it said.
At 0705 GMT, Repsol's shares were up 0.4 percent at 11.0
euros, compared with an 0.3 percent decline in Spain's blue chip
index.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer and Jane
Merriman)