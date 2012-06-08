NEW YORK, June 8 Fitch Ratings cut the credit
rating on Spanish oil company Repsol by one notch to
BBB-minus on Friday, citing the expectation the company will
receive no compensation in the near or medium term from
Argentina for the expropriation of its assets.
Repsol's rating remains negative.
"Fitch assumes that Repsol will not receive any cash
compensation from the Argentine government in the short to
medium term and will not recover any of the cash lent to The
Petersen Group to purchase 25 percent of YPF's capital several
years ago," Fitch said in a statement.
Argentina's government confiscated Repsol's 57 percent stake
in the YPF business unit in April. Repsol's shares have plunged
over 27 percent over the following two months.
Repsol is rated Baa2 by Moody's Investors Service and is on
watch for a possible downgrade. Standard & Poor's has a
BBB-minus rating with a negative outlook.