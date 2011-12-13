MADRID Dec 13 Repsol will stop exploration work at a concession where it owns drilling rights in Equatorial Guinea because it is not economically viable, a spokesman for the Spanish oil and gas firm said on Tuesday.

"After the corresponding economic and technical analysis it has been decided not to drill," the spokesman said.

In a presentation to analysts earlier this year, Repsol said the Block C concession covering 361 square kilometres in the central African country was one of several that had "potential for new additions in the short and medium term". (Reporting by Robert Hetz and Martin Roberts; editing by Jason Neely)