Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
MADRID, April 16 Spanish oil major Repsol said on Monday it considered Argentina's plans to seize control of energy company YPF as being unlawful and was studying legal action.
"Repsol considers the measure as clealry unlwaful and seriously discriminatory," the company said in a statement.
Repsol, which currently owns a 57 percent stake in YPF, also said the move would reduce its net debt by 1.85 billion euros ($2.42 billion).
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.