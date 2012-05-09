* First-quarter results due Thursday before market opens
* To provide numbers both with and without YPF
* Adjusted net profit including YPF seen at 504 mln euros
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, May 10 Spanish oil major Repsol's
first-quarter results will show how much the loss of
YPF, recently seized by the Argentine government, will
cost it, as the company looks for growth in other foreign
markets.
Repsol, due to publish quarterly results on Thursday before
the market opens, will provide figures that both include and
exclude a 51 percent stake in YPF expropriated by Argentina last
month.
Seven analysts polled by Reuters forecast average underlying
net profit (CCS) for the first quarter to March of 504 million
euros ($658 million), including YPF.
A consensus of forecasts excluding YPF, Argentina's biggest
oil company, was not available.
Beyond YPF, Repsol's upstream business will benefit in the
first quarter by the recovery of production in Libya, lower
exploration costs and firmer crude prices while its downstream
business will reflect higher costs and weak demand in Spain.
But more than results, investors are waiting for the oil
major's strategy update on May 29, which should provide clues on
the company's growth potential.
Foreseeing risk in Argentina, Repsol had already been
diversifying its sources of revenue into new markets like
Brazil, and analysts have also highlighted significant
exploration upside for Repsol in other parts of Latin America as
well as Angola and Alaska.
Still, its shares have taken a massive hit, falling 41
percent so far this year on the loss of YPF.
First-quarter numbers are not expected to include a
write-down on the loss of YPF nor on a $1.9 billion euro loan to
Grupo Petersen, a fellow shareholder in YPF, whose repayment has
been put into doubt.
Argentina on Tuesday slapped a $42 million fine on
Telefonica to compensate for a mobile phone outage, in
a move that threatens to exacerbate tension between the country
and corporate Spain.