* Q1 CCS adj net profit up 4 percent excluding YPF

* Q1 CCS adj net profit down 3 percent including YPF

* High oil prices and strong LNG offset weak downstream

MADRID, May 10 High oil prices boosted quarterly profit growth at Spanish oil major Repsol without its majority stake in energy company YPF that was taken over by the Argentine government.

Excluding YPF, net profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory costs (CCS adjusted net) rose 4 percent to 474 million euros ($613 million) in the first quarter from a year ago, Repsol said on Thursday.

Including YPF, net profit would have been larger at 635 million euros, but that would have represented a fall of 3 percent from a year earlier, still beating a Reuters forecast for 504 million.

Repsol shares were up 4 percent at 13,66 euros at 0727 GMT.

Last month Argentina announced the expropriation of 51 percent of YPF from Repsol, which has promised a legal battle to fight for fair compensation for the stake.

Repsol, which been diversifying into new markets, said its upstream business benefited from high oil prices and lower exploration costs, while downstream was hit by weak demand in recession-hit Spain.

But strength from its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business thanks to high prices also helped boost first quarter results, the company said.

Repsol, whose shares have dropped 42 percent this year on Argentine turmoil, will unveil a new strategy on May 29.