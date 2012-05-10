* Q1 CCS adj net profit up 4 percent excluding YPF
* Q1 CCS adj net profit down 3 percent including YPF
* High oil prices and strong LNG offset weak downstream
MADRID, May 10 High oil prices boosted quarterly
profit growth at Spanish oil major Repsol without its
majority stake in energy company YPF that was taken
over by the Argentine government.
Excluding YPF, net profit adjusted for one-time items and
inventory costs (CCS adjusted net) rose 4 percent to 474 million
euros ($613 million) in the first quarter from a year ago,
Repsol said on Thursday.
Including YPF, net profit would have been larger at 635
million euros, but that would have represented a fall of 3
percent from a year earlier, still beating a Reuters forecast
for 504 million.
Repsol shares were up 4 percent at 13,66 euros at 0727 GMT.
Last month Argentina announced the expropriation of 51
percent of YPF from Repsol, which has promised a legal battle to
fight for fair compensation for the stake.
Repsol, which been diversifying into new markets, said its
upstream business benefited from high oil prices and lower
exploration costs, while downstream was hit by weak demand in
recession-hit Spain.
But strength from its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business
thanks to high prices also helped boost first quarter results,
the company said.
Repsol, whose shares have dropped 42 percent this year on
Argentine turmoil, will unveil a new strategy on May 29.