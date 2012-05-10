* Q1 CCS adjusted net profit down 3 percent including YPF

* Q1 CCS adjusted net profit up 4 percent excluding YPF

* High oil prices and strong LNG offset weak downstream

* Management vows to fight for YPF compensation

* Shares up 8 percent

By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, May 10 Spain's Repsol vowed on Thursday to pursue legal action against Argentina for seizing energy firm YPF even as forecast-beating profit eased concerns about the loss of the South American division.

Argentina's expropriation of Repsol's 51 percent stake in YPF last month prompted fears over the oil major's ability to fund development projects since the Argentinian unit accounted for half of its group output and 21 percent of net profit.

But high oil prices, the recovery of production in Libya and strong demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia underpinned Repsol's adjusted first-quarter current cost of supply (CCS) net profit - a key industry measure.

"We have underestimated the positive impact of the normalisation of production in Libya," Filipe Rosa at investment bank Espirito Santo said in a note to clients.

Repsol's 635 million euros ($821 million) profit was down 3 percent on the 2011 period because of weak refining margins and lower sales of chemicals, but was well ahead of estimates in a 479-527 million range in a Reuters poll.

"Despite the loss of YPF we believe our growth potential does not change," Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez told analysts, but said the company would keep up its fight for fair compensation.

Repsol is seeking $9.3 billion and has said it will take Argentina to the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) to seek repayment and compensation for damages.

It has also threatened to sue potential investors in YPF such as ConocoPhillips, Exxon and Chevron as Argentina seeks foreign money to address its energy shortage and exploit a multi-billion dollar shale oil field.

LIFE AFTER YPF

The loss of YPF has led to fears the Spanish group might struggle to fund costly projects in Brazil, West Africa and elsewhere and that it might have to cut its dividend.

Yet for the last full period when it will contribute to Repsol's performance, YPF was a drag. Excluding YPF, Repsol's adjusted CCS first-quarter net profit rose 4 percent to 474 million euros.

Analysts said Repsol generated more profit from its LNG unit and its lucrative Libyan fields than expected, after the end of fighting last year to oust Muammar Gaddafi.

The Fukushima accident has led to the shutdown of Japan's nuclear-powered generating network, leading to a boost in demand for natural gas and strong LNG prices.

Excluding YPF, production was flat at 323,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. However, Repsol's downstream refining and chemicals unit was hit by weak demand in recession-hit Spain.

Repsol will unveil a new strategy on May 29 focusing on its upstream operations.

"The strategy update will provide an opportunity for Repsol to focus on the future of the underlying business away from Argentina and the significant growth that it offers," Barclays said in a research note.

Repsol's shares, which have dropped 42 percent this year on the Argentine turmoil, were up 8 percent by 1215 GMT, the top gainer on Spain's blue chip index.