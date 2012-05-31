* Repsol to seek punitive damages against Argentina
* Shareholders fume over YPF expropriation
* Repsol gets more YPF voting rights after Petersen default
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, May 31 Spanish oil company Repsol
will seek punitive damages from Argentina for the
seizure of its Argentine energy unit YPF, its chairman
warned, in a move backed by fuming shareholders on Thursday.
Fresh demands would raise the stakes in a potentially long
legal battle. Repsol has already sued Argentina for $10 billion
in compensation over the seizure of its majority stake in YPF in
mid-April, in a case that could drag on for years.
"This was an act of piracy," Repsol shareholder Rafael
Gonzalez said at the company's annual meeting in Madrid,
pleading with Chairman Antonio Brufau to keep up the fight
against Argentina.
Repsol said it would pay in 2012 a scrip dividend of around
0.549 euro per share.
Repsol's shares have lost almost half their value so far
this year, hit by Argentine president Cristina Fernandez's
expropriation of a 51 percent stake in YPF from Repsol on April
16. Fernandez contends that the Spanish company did not invest
enough.
Repsol has also taken steps to file a complaint at the World
Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID), though analysts have noted Argentina's track
record in ignoring past ICSID fines.
Brufau opened the door to negotiations with Argentina to
reach an agreement suitable to both sides in a move to avoid a
drawn-out court battle, as well as pipe down anger from some
shareholders who accused his management for the company's
Argentine travails.
"I've been getting rid of my Repsol shares because year
after year it's just another bad excuse for the share price
decline. The oil crisis, Argentina ... Tomorrow it will be an
earthquake," shareholder Elena Martinez said.
Repsol unveiled a four-year strategic plan earlier this
week, pledging heavy investment in its exploration business in a
bid to recover from the loss of YPF.
The company still owns 6 percent of YPF and now holds the
voting rights on another 6 percent of the company that had been
put up as guarantees from fellow YPF shareholder, the Petersen
Group.
Repsol had extended a 1.5 billion euro loan to Petersen
Group, owned by Argentina's Eskenazi family, to buy a 25 percent
stake in YPF, but Petersen defaulted on payments earlier this
month, another mishap that provoked shareholder ire on Thursday.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Will Waterman, Mark
Potter and David Gregorio)