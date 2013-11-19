MADRID Nov 19 Mexican state-owned oil major Pemex is seeking to join forces with billionaire Carlos Slim to buy a 10 percent stake in Spanish oil group Repsol, to add to the 9.3 percent it already holds, ABC newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

Pemex, which has threatened to sell out of the Spanish company in the past because of differences with Chairman Antonio Brufau, will present the plan in its next board meeting, the paper said.

Such a transaction would make Pemex the biggest stakeholder in Repsol.

As part of the deal, Slim would buy Repsol shares in the market. At Monday's closing price, a 10 percent stake in Repsol would have a market value of more than 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

Separately, online news site El Confidencial reported that Pemex is preparing a team of lawyers, bankers and investors to look at ways of changing Repsol's management team, and, in particular, to replace Chairman Antonio Brufau.

Pemex aims to call a Repsol extraordinary shareholders meeting before the end of the year to discuss this matter, El Confidencial reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Pemex has disagreed with Repsol's strategy of suing firms that partner Argentina's state-owned YPF, seized by Argentina from Repsol last year.

Repsol, whose shares were little changed in Tuesday morning trade, declined to comment on the press reports.

Repsol's major shareholders include Caixabank, with 12 percent; builder Sacyr with 9.4 percent; Pemex with 9.3 percent and Singapore's Temasek with 6.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado and Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett editing by Louise Heavens)