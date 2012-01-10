(Adds estimated value, details)

MADRID Jan 10 Repsol said on Tuesday it had asked BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and UBS to begin a private placement of 61.04 million of its shares, equivalent to 5 percent stake in the Spanish oil and gas company.

At Tuesday's closing price of 23.54 euros per share on the Madrid bourse, the deal would be worth some 1.44 billion euros ($1.84 billion).

In a regulatory filing, Repsol added it expected the deal to be concluded within a day and that the shares would be placed by accelerated bookbuilding.

Repsol said the shares were from a 10 percent stake it bought from indebted Spanish construction company Sacyr on Dec. 20.

($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Andres Gonzalez and David Hulmes)