MADRID, March 21 Spain's Repsol YPF
said its finances are strong enough to cover its planned 10
percent dividend hike, even after its Argentine unit decided to
distribute last year's profits to shareholders in the form of
new shares.
Argentina's biggest energy company YPF, controlled
by Repsol, resisted government pressure on Wednesday to hold
back dividend payments entirely, saying that it would instead
pay its dividend in shares rather than cash.
"Given Repsol YPF's solid financial position this decision
does not affect its development plans or its dividend strategy,"
the Spanish company said in a statement late Wednesday.
Repsol also said its net cash generation in 2012 would be
boosted from a year ago thanks to the recovery of production in
Libya and new upstream and downstream projects.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Gary Hill)