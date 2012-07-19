* Repsol may sell more than $3 bln in LNG assets
* Company tries to shore up finances
* Major player in LNG market would leave gap
By Andrés González
MADRID, July 19 Spanish oil major Repsol
is looking to sell its liquefied natural gas assets in
Canada, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago, two sources with knowledge
of the situation said, in a bid to boost its finances and credit
ratings.
The group is poised to appoint an investment bank to lead an
auction, one of the sources said on Thursday. Goldman Sachs is
in a pole position for the sale, the person said.
"Repsol is going to start marketing all its LNG assets. It
wants to start an auction process in August in order to close
the operation after summer," a financial source said.
The source said Repsol wanted to shore up its financial
position that was hurt by the Argentine government's
expropriation of its YPF subsidiary in Argentina
earlier this year.
The group is trying to fight the Argentine government's
controversial move in international courts and is seeking
compensation. Credit rating agencies are also piling pressure on
the group, which is hovering at the last investment grade
echelon.
Analysts have valued the LNG assets between 2 billion and 3
billion euros (US$3.7 billion).
The company said in a statement late on Thursday that it was
reconsidering the role of its LNG assets as part of a strategy
to shore up finances, but it declined to comment further.
The potential sale by Repsol, one of the LNG market's
biggest players, is expected to leave a large gap in the niche
shipping trade that has grown significantly in recent years. LNG
is natural gas cooled to a liquid for transport in tankers, and
has helped connect remote markets across the globe without the
need for pipelines.
Repsol has substantially increased its LNG presence over the
past three years, supplying more than 12 billion cubic meters of
LNG a year to markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
Repsol traded roughly 19 percent of the LNG imported into the
Americas in 2011, according to Waterborne Energy consultancy,
which monitors global LNG trade.
"This sale is very significant," said Steve Johnson,
president of Waterborne. "There are players out there that would
jump on this kind of supply volume."
Tight supply and high demand pushed LNG prices in Asia up to
four-year highs earlier this year, as suppliers scrambled to
find sufficient volumes. In this environment, competitors will
be keen to pick up any LNG that might be up for grabs after the
sale, Johnson said.
Repsol owns a 75 percent stake in the Canaport import
terminal in eastern Canada, which began operations in June 2009.
It holds a 20 percent stake in the Peru LNG export plant, which
started in June 2010, and also has exclusive export rights from
that project. It has been shipping LNG from Trinidad and Tobago
since 1999.
More recently, Repsol had supplied regular shipments to
Argentina before the South American country seized control of
Repsol's stake in YPF, prompting Repsol to cancel exports there.
Spokesmen for Repsol and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.