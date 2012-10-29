RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
MADRID Oct 29 A group of foreign investors from Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Singapore, Hong Kong and Qatar is eyeing the purchase of up to 20 percent in Spanish oil major Repsol , Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.
A spokesman for Repsol said the company had no comment on the report.
The potential new investors are eyeing Repsol's treasury stock, a 9.7 percent Repsol holding belonging to Spanish builder Sacyr, and a possible capital hike in the oil company, Expansion said, citing sources close to talks.
The newspaper said the potential new investors had consulted with La Caixa, a Spanish bank that is Repsol's biggest shareholder, with a 12.5 percent stake. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.