MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexican conglomerate Grupo
Kuo said on Monday that Dynasol, its joint venture with Spain's
Repsol, has signed a deal with Spanish firm Iberdrola
to build a power plant in the northeastern Mexican state of
Tamaulipas.
The plant will have the capacity to generate 56 megawatts of
electricity and 38 tons of water vapor needed for synthetic
rubber production, Kuo said in a statement.
The company gave no details of the value of the project.
Last week Repsol said it had agreed to expand its
joint venture with Kuo.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)