BRIEF-Cytrx reports Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin
MADRID, April 27 Spain's Repsol
* Says reached a deal with Mexico's Kuo to expand joint venture Dynasol
* Spain's Repsol says joint venture will have estimated revenues of $750 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Julien Toyer)
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.