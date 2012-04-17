MADRID, April 17 Spanish oil major Repsol
said on Tuesday the group's Argentine partner, the
Eskenazi family's Grupo Petersen, will have to negotiate
payments on its $1.9 billion loan from Repsol with banks
following Argentina's takeover of YPF.
"We will have to get our money (from Petersen) after the
bank gets its money and we have shares as a guarantee," Repsol
Chairman Antonio Brufau said.
"Clearly everything now is under a massive question mark."
Petersen took a $1.9 billion loan provided by Repsol to buy
its 25.5 percent stake in YPF.
Brufau said the loss of YPF would not have a significant
impact on its next strategic plan, to be presented in May, or on
cash flows.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, writing by Sarah Morris)