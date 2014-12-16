MADRID Dec 16 Spanish oil firm Repsol
on Tuesday said it would launch a takeover offer for 100 percent
of Talisman Energy shares worth $8.3 billion.
In a statement to Spain's stock market regulator, Repsol
said it would also take on $4.7 billion of Talisman debt as part
of a deal reached with the Canadian petroleum producer, putting
the Calgary-based firm's enterprise value at $13 billion.
The board of Talisman energy has approved the offer and
recommended shareholders accept it, Repsol also said in the
statement.
