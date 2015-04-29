MADRID, April 29 Spanish energy giant Repsol
announced on Wednesday that board member Juan Maria
Nin, representing 11.9 percent shareholder Caixabank, had
resigned.
The news comes on the eve of the energy group's
shareholders' meeting. No further details were provided.
Caixabank has two representatives on Repsol's
board, and although Nin stepped down as the Barcelona-based
bank's CEO last summer, he remained its representative on
several company boards.
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Elisabeth O'Leary;
Editing by Julien Toyer)