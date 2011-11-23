MADRID Nov 23 Spain's Repsol said it will be adding 140 to 170 percent more oil and gas to its reserves than it uses in 2011 versus 131 percent in 2010, excluding its operations in Argentina.

In an analyst presentation on Wednesday, the Spanish oil major said its oil and gas output ex-Argentina will rise an annual 5 percent between 2015 and 2019 after rising 3 to 4 percent between 2010 and 2014, meeting its strategic plan.

Repsol's output from its Libyan field which it operates with Italy's Eni and Austria's OMV stood at 133,600 barrels per day in mid-November, up from 100,000 barrels per day on Nov. 10. (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)