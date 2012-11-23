* Repsol and Pemex in talks over increased partnership
* Repsol wants access to Mexico's deepwater oil reserves
* Mexican energy reform a possible stumbling block
By Tracy Rucinski and David Alire Garcia
MADRID/MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 Spanish oil major
Repsol, badly bruised by the nationalisation of its
Argentine business, is in talks to patch up frayed ties with
state-owned Mexican oil monopoly Pemex.
Repsol's loss of YPF in April - and its access to the
world's third-largest shale gas reserves - left it hungry for
new exploration projects. Pemex, meanwhile, wants greater
international exposure to offset its falling oil production.
A deeper alliance, however, also depends on Mexico's new
government. Incoming president Enrique Pena Nieto has pledged to
open Pemex to private investors, but the company remains a
powerful symbol of national self-sufficiency and similar
initiatives have failed to be voted through in the past.
Pemex is Repsol's third-largest shareholder, with a 9.5
percent stake, but the companies' four-decade relationship ran
into trouble last year when Pemex teamed up with another Repsol
shareholder to try to topple the chairman.
Now Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau, having survived the
attempted coup, is trying to make peace, with an eye on a share
of the potential deepwater reserves in the Gulf of Mexico and a
partner to develop other wells across the globe.
"There have been formal contacts in recent months on several
areas between Repsol and Pemex ... I'm optimistic for a more
solid partnership between the two," said Pemex board member
Fluvio Ruiz.
IDEAL PARTNER
Repsol's earnings outside of Argentina have proved
resilient. Not counting what it lost from YPF, the company has
targeted a 7 percent-plus annual rise in global production until
2016, driven by projects in Bolivia, Peru and Brazil.
But Mexico, the world's No.7 oil producer, could make an
ideal partner for the Spanish company, which can offer Pemex its
expertise in offshore drilling.
"Repsol doesn't need Mexico for reserves or growth, but it's
sensible for the two to look at more synergies. Strategically,
it's a move in the right direction," RBC Capital Markets analyst
Peter Hutton said. "Pemex has an appetite for access to
international technology and Repsol may be able to bring that."
Pemex, which has suffered falling oil production since
reaching a 3.4 million barrel peak in 2004, signed a strategic
alliance with Repsol in February to collaborate in exploration
projects.
The agreement, which also replaced Mexico's representative
on the Repsol board, was meant to end rivalries after Pemex and
indebted Repsol shareholder Sacyr Vallehermoso launched
their boardroom coup with the aim of securing attractive
dividend flows.
The plot failed and Sacyr was forced to sell half its 20
percent stake in Repsol to avoid bankruptcy.
February's alliance also limited Pemex's stake to 5-10
percent and analysts have expressed concern that the Mexican
company could sell 3.5 percent of Repsol to obtain funds without
losing a board member and a say in its strategy.
FALLING SHARE PRICE
The risk of such a sale by Pemex, along with debt and cash
concerns at Repsol's other main shareholders CaixaBank
(13 percent) and Sacyr (9.7 percent), has contributed to a 27
percent fall in Repsol's shares price this year.
So steps towards stability between Repsol and Pemex, in
addition to the exploration potential, will be welcomed by the
market, analysts said.
"We believe Repsol's growing cooperation with Pemex could
see them getting access to the Mexican portion of the Gulf of
Mexico, which holds an estimated 4-10 billion barrels of
recoverable oil reserves," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.
But to fully benefit from a deeper partnership, Mexico must
open its hydrocarbon and petroleum and gas reserves to private
ownership, sources and analysts said.
Pemex believes that there are up to 29 billion barrels of
crude equivalent in the Gulf of Mexico - more than half of
Mexico's potential resources - but investors have been scared
off by the constitutional ban on foreign ownership.
Repsol will move with caution in Mexico as it continues to
fight to recover more than $10 billion from Argentina for the
loss of YPF.
The YPF fiasco has generated speculation that shareholders
are again taking steps to force out the chairman. But signs that
negotiations between Spain and Argentina could resolve the
conflict may work in Brufau's favour as he pushes ahead with a
new strategic plan.