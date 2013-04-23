LIMA, April 23 Peru's president and the chairman
of Repsol SA met late on Monday, presidential palace sources
said, days after the government confirmed it was evaluating the
purchase of a minority stake in the Spanish oil and gas
company's Pampilla refinery and a chain of gas stations in Peru.
The sources declined to provide details of the meeting
between Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau and President Ollanta
Humala. Humala did not answer questions about it on Tuesday at
an event with reporters.
Last week, Prime Minister Juan Jimenez said Peru could buy a
stake in one of the country's two main oil refineries from
Repsol to help ensure adequate fuel supplies for
consumers in the fast-growing economy.
Jimenez, who stressed that any investment would amount to a
minority stake and not a controlling one, said he has sought to
ensure Peruvian business groups that the government is not
pushing a statist agenda at the expense of private companies
that might also bid for the refinery.
Reuters reported on April 3 that state-run Petroperu had
submitted a preliminary bid to buy Repsol's Pampilla refinery
despite disagreements within Petroperu about whether it should
agree to take on some $1.6 billion in liabilities for
environmental improvements and other upgrades at the
plant.
The plant has capacity of 102,000 barrels a day and is one
of Peru's two main refineries. Pampilla produces about half of
the refined products in Peru, a net crude importer.
Petroperu was told to look into the investment by the mines
and energy ministry as part of Humala's efforts to guarantee
domestic production, a source said at the time.
Humala ran for office on a platform that emphasized greater
state control over "strategic" sectors such as natural gas and
oil, although since taking office he has sought to lure more
foreign investment to the sector in what has been South
America's fastest-growing economy.
Repsol did not provide an immediate comment.
In February, Repsol sold liquefied natural gas assets to
Royal Dutch/Shell for $4.4 billion in cash and the
assumption of $2.3 billion in debt as part of a plan to protect
its credit rating.