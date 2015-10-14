(Adds new details on forecast, trading update)
MADRID Oct 14 Spanish oil major Repsol said on
Wednesday its net profit could fall by up to 22 percent in 2015,
hit by low crude prices and a loss of value of some of its
North-American assets which will trigger a big impairment charge
in the third quarter.
The group will present its 2016-2020 strategic plan on
Thursday, less than a year after buying Canadian peer Talisman
in a deal that raised its international profile and boosted
output but also drastically increased its debt.
It is set to step up asset sales and cost and investment
cuts as part of the new strategy which will seek to protect its
investment grade rating and dividend from the slump in prices in
the past year
Repsol said it saw net profit reaching a range of between
1.25 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.43-1.72 billion) at the
end of 2015, down from the 1.61 billion euros in 2014.
Its net profit cleaned of inventory effects is seen at
between 1.6 billion and 1.8 billion euros, down from 1.7 billion
euros in 2014.
The company said it would book a provision of 450 million
euros in the third quarter from impairments at its Gas & Power
and Mississippian Lime units in the United States.
The underlying business also showed signs of coming under
increased pressure.
Repsol is still aiming for a full-year increase of earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) but
it switched on Wednesday to a target cleaned of inventory
effects, which is deemed easier to achieve in the current
context of lower oil prices.
The firm previously saw its 2015 EBITDA at between 5 billion
and 5.5 billion euros, or an increase of up to 45 percent from
2014. It now sees its CCS EBITDA at between 5.2 billion and 5.45
billion euros, or an increase of up to 15 percent from 2014.
Its production, while up in the third quarter at 651,000
barrels per day from 526,000 barrels per day in the previous
three months, was also below a 680,000 barrels per day target
announced at the time of the Talisman purchase.
Refining margins, which shored up the balance sheet in
recent quarters and offset the price pressure, were down
slightly at $8.8 per barrel in the three months between July and
September from $9.1 per barrel in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.8741 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by
Elisabeth O'Leary and David Evans)