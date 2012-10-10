GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil jumps on Mideast tensions, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
MADRID Oct 10 A fire burned for an hour and a half before being extinguished at a Repsol refinery in the northern Spanish city of A Coruna, the company said on Wednesday.
A Repsol spokesman said it was not clear yet how production was affected by the fire, and that the cause is under investigation.
The company said the fire broke out at 6:20 p.m. local time (1620 GMT) in the refinery's fluid catalytic cracking unit.
The A Coruna refinery is the smallest of Repsol's five refineries in Spain, with a capacity of 120,000 barrels a day.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Fiona Ortiz; editing by Jim Marshall)
BEIJING, June 5 Zambia has detained 31 Chinese nationals for illegal mining in the African country's copper belt but has failed to provide strong proof of their crimes, a senior Chinese diplomat said as he lodged a complaint.