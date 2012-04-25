BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
MADRID, April 25 Repsol restarted a crude distillation unit on Wednesday at its 220,000 barrels-per-day Bilbao refinery which had been closed since January due to poor margins, but a spokesman for the Spanish oil company said production remained the same.
"As far as production goes we're still at 65 percent or a little less (of capacity)," the spokesman said. "It's to do with internal movements for maintenance. CDU 2 has restarted, but output has fallen at CDU 1." (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Paul Day)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding