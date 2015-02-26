Norway's sovereign wealth fund backs RBS new remuneration policy
OSLO, May 9 Norway's $938-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Royal Bank of Scotland's new remuneration policy, the fund said on Tuesday.
Feb 26 Spain's Repsol
* Says to cut exploration capex to $2.7 billion in 2015, down 35 percent from 2014
* Says dividend policy to remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
OSLO, May 9 Norway's $938-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Royal Bank of Scotland's new remuneration policy, the fund said on Tuesday.
* Staffing group sees growth momentum continuing (Adds comments from CFO, CEO, shares and additional details)