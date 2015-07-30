(Company corrects capex drop excluding Talisman to 21 percent
from 27 percent)
MADRID, July 30 Spain's Repsol said on
Thursday it would maintain exploration capex at around $4.5
billion this year and next thanks to the addition of Talisman,
contrasting with other peers that have cut costs in a backdrop
of lower oil prices.
The Spanish oil firm also said capex excluding
recently-acquired Talisman would have been down 21 percent and
that core profits (EBITDA) were seen coming in at between 5
billion euros and 5.5 billion euros ($5.5-$6 billion) in 2015.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by David Clarke)