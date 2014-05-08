* Adjusted net profit 532 million euros, up 1.5 percent
* Production down 5 percent, refining margins stable
* Shares up 1.3 percent
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, May 8 Spanish oil company Repsol
beat forecasts with a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter
net profit on Thursday thanks to stable refining margins and a
surprise gain in its North American gas business due to the
harsh winter weather there.
High gas volumes at its North American Canaport plant, which
Repsol wrote down steeply last year, drove results at its gas
and power division, helping a bottom line otherwise hurt by
declines in production.
First-quarter recurring net profit adjusted for one time
gains and inventory effects rose to 532 million euros ($741
million) from 524 million euros a year ago, comfortably beating
an average forecast of 453 million euros in a Reuters poll.
"This is a first quarter phenomenon and will be tough to
repeat in future years," UBS said of Canaport in a note to
clients.
Shares in Repsol, which have climbed about 5 percent so far
this year, were up 1.24 percent at 19.63 euros by 1300 GMT
versus an 0.82 percent gain on Spain's blue chip index.
The first-quarter 2013 net profit figure was revised down
from what was originally reported to exclude the contribution
from liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets sold to Royal Dutch
Shell.
The LNG package was supposed to include Canaport but Shell
rejected the plant, with analysts saying it was worth little and
had been scarcely used during a glut in North American gas
supply.
Repsol, Europe's No. 6 integrated oil major with a market
capitalisation of 26 billion euros, is the last of its peers to
report first-quarter numbers. Royal Dutch Shell and
Norways's Statoil also beat forecasts, while France's
Total disappointed investors with a profit drop.
LIBYA HURTS
Repsol's total output fell 5 percent to 342,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) in the first quarter from a year
ago, dented by stoppages in Libya, where violence and political
unrest threatened to thwart production targets.
The company's 2012-2016 strategy saw production growing at
an annual rate of 7 percent to reach 500,000 BOE/D in 2016.
Production will still grow by 7 percent this year, excluding
Libya, fuelled by output from new projects in Peru, Venezuela,
Russia and the United States, Chief Financial Officer Miguel
Martinez said on a conference call to discuss results.
Each day of production stoppages in Libya means a 3 million
euro hit on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), he said.
Refining margins, the difference between the wholesale value
of the oil products a refinery produces and the value of the
crude oil from which they were refined, were stable at $3.90 per
barrel from a year ago but down from $4.10 at the end of 2013.
The results follow a stream of corporate news from Repsol,
including the creation last week of a new chief executive post
and the sale on Wednesday of a remaining 11.86 percent stake in
energy firm YPF for $1.3 billion.
They were also released on the same day the company is set
to receive Argentine dollar-denominated bonds as part of a $5
billion compensation for the 2012 expropriation of a 51-percent
stake in YPF by the south American country.
Repsol continues to look for acquisitions that will boost
cash flow and help the company expand its exploration and
production business, Martinez said, particularly after the YPF
and LNG sales.
The company ended the first quarter with net debt of 4.7
billion euros, down 12 percent from the end of 2013.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
