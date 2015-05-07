MADRID May 7 Spain's Repsol on Thursday posted a 74 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, adjusted for inventory effects, to 928 million euros ($1.05 billion), boosted by a weaker euro which more than offset the negative impact of low oil prices.

The Spanish oil group, which had already flagged a 4.3 percent fall in production from the previous quarter and a sharp increase in refining margins to a high of 8.7 dollars per barrel, said net profit dropped 5.7 percent in the first three months of the year to 761 million euros. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)