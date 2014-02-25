BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
MADRID Feb 25 Spain's Repsol said on Tuesday it would seek shareholder approval at its March 28 annual general meeting for a $5-billion-euro settlement with Argentina over assets seized in 2012.
The oil company said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator it would also seek approval to buy back up to 2.05 percent of its capital, with a maximum investment in the share buyback of 500 million euros ($687 million).
Repsol will ask investors to sign off a new approval structure for any planned separation of its upstream and downstream businesses. It proposes that such a plan would need to be approved by at least three quarters of board members, and then submitted for shareholders' approval.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.