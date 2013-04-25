BRIEF-China Fortune Financial appoints Liu Yinan will be appointed as executive director
Says Liu Yinan will be appointed as an executive director of company
MADRID, April 25 Spanish oil group Repsol said on Thursday it would appoint former executive vice president of U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp, Rene Dahan, to its board as a representative of Singapore's government fund, Temasek.
Temasek, the world's ninth-biggest sovereign investor, bought a 5 percent stake in Repsol last month in a move towards financial stability for the oil company.
Dahan's appointment will be voted on by shareholders at a meeting in May.
Chief Executive Marco Morelli says confident he is close to an agreement with European authorities over bank's restructuring plan