Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
MADRID, April 16 The Spanish government will defend national interests over oil giant Repsol after Argentina announced it intended to take over its YPF unit, Spain's ruling People's Party said on Monday.
"The government has to decide on its response, but I dont have the slightest doubt that it will be the most appropiate response to defend national interests and Spanish interests and a sufficient and complete response to defend the interest of Spanish companies in Argentina," said the general secretary of the party, Maria Dolores Cospedal, speaking at a news conference. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.