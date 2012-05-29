* To invest $24 billion, mostly in exploration and new wells

* To sell assets, cut dividend payout ratio

* Shares down 3 percent

By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, May 29 Spanish oil firm Repsol plans to invest heavily in exploration and recent discoveries, while cutting its dividend payout and selling non-core assets, as it battles to recover from the seizure of Argentine unit YPF .

The group said on Tuesday, in its first strategy update since most of its 57 percent stake in YPF was nationalised by Argentina last month, that it planned to invest 19.1 billion euros ($24 billion) over the next four years, with 77 percent spent on exploration and recent oil finds.

Major oil companies like BP, Shell and Total are all ramping up spending on exploration as they seek to take advantage of high oil prices. However, some analysts fear the additional spending will not significantly boost returns as margins on many projects have shrunk.

Repsol, which bought YPF in 1999 to reduce its exposure to the less lucrative refining business, said it saw annual output growth of more than 7 percent over the next four years. It also forecast net profit would grow 80 percent from the 1.7 billion euros it made in 2011, excluding YPF and based on an oil price of around $80 a barrel.

After the expropriation, it is focusing on Brazil, the United States, Russia and other Latin American countries. Last week the group said it had found with partners as much as 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent off the coast of Brazil.

Investec analysts described the growth forecasts as "punchy," but noted big oil companies have a history of over-promising and under-delivering and that Repsol was heavily reliant on one country, Brazil.

"This appears a coherent package, but we believe it stabilises a perilous situation rather than creating an attractive equity proposition at this stage," they said.

In order to defend its credit rating, Repsol said it would reduce its dividend payout, which had been much higher than the European sector average, to between 40 and 55 percent of earnings, down from 63 percent.

The credit rating was put on negative watch by Moody's and cut by S&P after the YPF nationalisation.

Repsol also said it would sell between 4 and 4.5 billion euros of non-core strategic assets by 2016.

"Obviously our strategy has to show that we can self-finance," Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau told a news conference in Madrid.

Repsol shares were 3.2 percent lower at 0900 GMT, underperforming a flat European oil and gas sector and a 1.4 percent fall in Spanish stocks.

"Organic upstream growth targets are above the sector average of more than 5 percent and the dividend payout excluding YPF puts the payout in line with the European oil sector at about 45 percent," Madrid brokerage Renta4 said in a note.

Repsol and Argentina are now in litigation over what, if any, compensation the Spanish firm will get following the nationalisation. Repsol has valued YPF at $18 billion but analysts doubt it will get full value back.

Oil companies including U.S. groups Exxon Mobil and Apache, France's Total and a host of smaller western companies oil have invested in major shale gas and oil finds in Argentina in recent years.

BP-controlled Pan American Energy is also a longstanding investor in the country.

Oil executives say operations in Argentina have been unaffected and they have no intention to curtail investment plans.

"The recent nationalisation of the majority of YPF has cast a shadow over investments in the country. While clearly worrying, we do not expect Argentina will begin a widespread programme of energy asset expropriation," analysts at Jefferies said in a research note on Tuesday.