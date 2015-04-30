MADRID, April 30 Spanish oil company Repsol expects to close the acquisition of Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc on May 8, it said in a statement to the market regulator on Thursday.

Talisman shareholders voted on Feb. 18 to approve the $8.3 billion offer from Repsol, clearing the way for the Spanish company to acquire Talisman's worldwide operations.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)