CALGARY, Alberta Feb 18 Talisman Energy Inc
common shareholders on Wednesday voted to approve an
$8.3 billion offer for the Canadian oil and gas producer from
Repsol SA, clearing the way for the Spanish company to
acquire Talisman's worldwide operations.
Talisman shareholders voted 99.9 percent in favor of
Repsol's Dec. 16 offer to pay $8 per share for the company, a 56
percent premium to the day-prior closing price for the company
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Repsol will also assume
Talisman's $4.7 billion long-term debt.
The acquisition, expected to close by midyear, still
requires regulatory approval.
