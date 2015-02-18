(Adds detail and comment beginning with third paragraph; in
U.S. dollars unless noted.)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 18 Talisman Energy Inc
common shareholders on Wednesday voted to approve an
$8.3 billion offer for the Canadian oil and gas producer from
Repsol SA, clearing the way for the Spanish company to
acquire Talisman's worldwide operations.
Talisman common and preferred shareholders both voted nearly
unanimously in favor of Repsol's Dec. 16 offer to pay $8 per
share for the company, a 56 percent premium to the day-prior
closing price for the company on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Repsol will also assume Talisman's $4.7 billion long-term debt.
Though the deal still requires regulatory approval, expected
by mid-year, the vote is a crucial step towards completing
Repsol's acquisition of Canada's No.5 independent oil producer.
Talisman shares, which had once traded as high as C$25.40,
plummeted to less than C$4 late last year as oil and natural gas
prices fell and its aging North Sea operations required
expensive maintenance that added no production or cash flow.
"It's not, perhaps, the best outcome that people might have
hoped for, but this is a very difficult circumstance that we're
in," Hal Kvisle, the company's outgoing chief executive, told
reporters. "Talisman is not alone (but) our own situation was
made more difficult by a very complex situation in the North Sea
... It was one hurdle too many for us to get over."
Once the Canadian subsidiary of BP Plc, Talisman
began expanding globally when it was spun off the British super
major in 1992. It now operates in North and South America, the
North Sea, southeast Asia and elsewhere.
Repsol expects the acquisition to boost its oil production
by 76 percent to 680,000 barrels per day, while its reserves
would increase 55 percent.
Talisman shares were up 9 Canadian cents to C$9.56 a share
by midafternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.2417 Canadian dollars)
